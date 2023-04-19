Update from PPL Corporation (PPL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) was $28.49 for the day, down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $28.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4336480 shares were traded. PPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.50.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Crockett John R III sold 5,500 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 154,000 led to the insider holds 9,161 shares of the business.

Bonenberger David J sold 719 shares of PPL for $18,787 on Jan 24. The President of a PPL Subsidiary now owns 34,606 shares after completing the transaction at $26.13 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Bonenberger David J, who serves as the President of a PPL Subsidiary of the company, sold 29,080 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 872,400 and left with 34,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPL now has a Market Capitalization of 21.25B and an Enterprise Value of 35.12B. As of this moment, PPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has reached a high of $31.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.17.

Shares Statistics:

PPL traded an average of 5.59M shares per day over the past three months and 4.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 736.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 735.50M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PPL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.12M with a Short Ratio of 13.12M, compared to 11.89M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, PPL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.31. The current Payout Ratio is 103.70% for PPL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:9314 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, PPL Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, a decrease of -18.40% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.9B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.92B and the low estimate is $6.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.