What shareholders can do to beat the market with NiSource Inc. (NI) stock

As of close of business last night, NiSource Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.19, down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $28.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5274310 shares were traded. NI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 290.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Berman Melanie B. sold 4,824 shares for $27.89 per share. The transaction valued at 134,556 led to the insider holds 13,933 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NI now has a Market Capitalization of 11.81B and an Enterprise Value of 24.98B. As of this moment, NiSource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NI has reached a high of $32.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NI traded 3.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 409.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.12M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.45M, compared to 6.29M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.95, NI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for NI, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2545:1000 ratio.

