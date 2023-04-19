Which analyst expects ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, ASML Holding N.V.’s stock clocked out at $643.33, up 0.67% from its previous closing price of $639.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 907892 shares were traded. ASML stock price reached its highest trading level at $648.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $637.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASML’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $510 to $850.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASML now has a Market Capitalization of 261.87B and an Enterprise Value of 258.49B. As of this moment, ASML’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has reached a high of $698.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $363.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 644.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 560.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASML traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 899.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 394.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 394.58M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ASML as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 1.07M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.80, ASML has a forward annual dividend rate of 9.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 40.90% for ASML, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2012 when the company split stock in a 77:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.59 and a low estimate of $4.59, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.94, with high estimates of $4.94 and low estimates of $4.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.44 and $17.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.25. EPS for the following year is $24.5, with 7 analysts recommending between $26.26 and $22.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $6.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.92B to a low estimate of $6.92B. As of the current estimate, ASML Holding N.V.’s year-ago sales were $3.96B, an estimated increase of 74.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.08B, an increase of 22.50% less than the figure of $74.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.08B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.24B, up 30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.21B and the low estimate is $30.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.