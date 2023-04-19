Which analyst expects Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock clocked out at $19.10, down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $19.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3993043 shares were traded. KIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KIM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 79.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $24.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when LOURENSO FRANK sold 9,630 shares for $20.70 per share. The transaction valued at 199,351 led to the insider holds 212,424 shares of the business.

KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 11,500,000 shares of KIM for $301,070,000 on Oct 14. The now owns 28,338,105 shares after completing the transaction at $26.18 per share. On May 03, another insider, COHEN GLENN GARY, who serves as the Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $25.07 each. As a result, the insider received 250,700 and left with 486,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIM now has a Market Capitalization of 11.96B and an Enterprise Value of 18.48B. As of this moment, Kimco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 120.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has reached a high of $26.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KIM traded 4.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 615.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 605.44M. Insiders hold about 2.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KIM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.76M with a Short Ratio of 14.76M, compared to 12.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, KIM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.35. The current Payout Ratio is 426.60% for KIM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $435.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $448.78M to a low estimate of $424.4M. As of the current estimate, Kimco Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $422.65M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $434.52M, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $443.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $421M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.