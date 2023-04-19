Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) closed at $69.76 in the last session, down -0.80% from day before closing price of $70.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1531548 shares were traded. XEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XEL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $69.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Prager Frank P sold 737 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 47,905 led to the insider holds 29,340 shares of the business.

Prager Frank P sold 1,138 shares of XEL for $77,932 on Nov 16. The SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext. now owns 28,036 shares after completing the transaction at $68.48 per share. On May 25, another insider, Williams Kim, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $76.21 each. As a result, the insider received 152,413 and left with 99,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XEL now has a Market Capitalization of 39.06B and an Enterprise Value of 64.98B. As of this moment, Xcel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XEL has reached a high of $77.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XEL traded on average about 2.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 550.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 546.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for XEL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 7.24M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for XEL is 2.08, which was 1.95 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72. The current Payout Ratio is 60.50% for XEL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.38. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.89B to a low estimate of $3.51B. As of the current estimate, Xcel Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.75B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.29B, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.31B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.04B and the low estimate is $13.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.