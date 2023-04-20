A correction may be in store for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) shares?

In the latest session, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) closed at $10.99 down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $11.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871622 shares were traded. NEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when TOTH TERENCE J sold 4,566 shares for $11.38 per share. The transaction valued at 51,951 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEA has reached a high of $12.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEA has traded an average of 773.38K shares per day and 841.98k over the past ten days. A total of 299.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.03M. Shares short for NEA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 136.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 48.88k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NEA is 0.42, from 0.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.80.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.