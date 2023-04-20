A correction may be in store for PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shares?

As of close of business last night, PolarityTE Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.57, up 3.71% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0299 from its previous closing price. On the day, 959225 shares were traded. PTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4401.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2019, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when COHEN PETER A sold 8,555 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,946 led to the insider holds 7,243 shares of the business.

COHEN PETER A sold 15,106 shares of PTE for $20,023 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 757,515 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.77M and an Enterprise Value of -5.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTE has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6482, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8651.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTE traded 51.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 175.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.07M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 150.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 100.54k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.