A correction may be in store for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) shares?

In the latest session, TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) closed at $91.37 down -4.86% from its previous closing price of $96.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900549 shares were traded. SNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TD SYNNEX Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $109.

On October 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $95.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $115.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 17, 2022, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Witt Marshall sold 603 shares for $94.12 per share. The transaction valued at 56,754 led to the insider holds 52,701 shares of the business.

POLK DENNIS sold 8,000 shares of SNX for $775,169 on Apr 03. The Executive Chair now owns 132,402 shares after completing the transaction at $96.90 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Witt Marshall, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 603 shares for $92.81 each. As a result, the insider received 55,964 and left with 53,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNX now has a Market Capitalization of 8.84B and an Enterprise Value of 12.69B. As of this moment, TD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNX has reached a high of $111.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNX has traded an average of 489.91K shares per day and 428.86k over the past ten days. A total of 94.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.31M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 830.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 1.6M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SNX is 1.40, from 1.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09. The current Payout Ratio is 17.40% for SNX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2454:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.65 and a low estimate of $2.42, while EPS last year was $2.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.8, with high estimates of $3.01 and low estimates of $2.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.75 and $11.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.46. EPS for the following year is $12.64, with 10 analysts recommending between $13.1 and $12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.82B to a low estimate of $14.37B. As of the current estimate, TD SYNNEX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.27B, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.17B, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.6B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.34B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.34B and the low estimate is $61.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.