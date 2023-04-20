A glimpse at Ardelyx Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Ardelyx Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.90, up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $4.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3735807 shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on March 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $6 from $3 previously.

On November 17, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $8.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Rosenbaum David P. sold 3,000 shares for $4.63 per share. The transaction valued at 13,888 led to the insider holds 113,096 shares of the business.

RAAB MICHAEL sold 13,449 shares of ARDX for $40,360 on Feb 21. The President & CEO now owns 896,012 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Rodriguez Susan, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 5,586 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 16,764 and left with 355,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDX now has a Market Capitalization of 949.87M and an Enterprise Value of 862.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8596, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1560.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARDX traded 7.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.91M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 17.72M with a Short Ratio of 17.72M, compared to 10.99M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.58% and a Short% of Float of 8.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $10.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.51M to a low estimate of $8.54M. As of the current estimate, Ardelyx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $468k, an estimated increase of 2,165.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.61M, an increase of 438.80% less than the figure of $2,165.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.54M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.16M, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $228.97M and the low estimate is $161.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 163.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.