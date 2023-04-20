A glimpse at DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.70, up 6.99% from its previous closing price of $30.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666691 shares were traded. DICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DICE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 38.10 and its Current Ratio is at 38.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Jacobsen John R. sold 16,392 shares for $30.08 per share. The transaction valued at 493,127 led to the insider holds 166,247 shares of the business.

Jacobsen John R. sold 773 shares of DICE for $23,190 on Mar 31. The CSO now owns 182,639 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 195,997 shares for $28.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,632,954 and bolstered with 7,070,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DICE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33B and an Enterprise Value of 765.41M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $45.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DICE traded 488.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 412k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.83M. Insiders hold about 3.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.13M with a Short Ratio of 8.13M, compared to 6.05M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.05% and a Short% of Float of 21.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.38 and -$2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.63. EPS for the following year is -$3.52, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.73 and -$4.34.