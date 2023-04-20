A glimpse at Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.50, down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0016 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1319155 shares were traded. GROV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4714.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GROV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On June 27, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when REPLOGLE JOHN B bought 269,061 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 100,010 led to the insider holds 798,200 shares of the business.

Landesberg Stuart bought 55,000 shares of GROV for $20,086 on Mar 20. The President & CEO now owns 2,554,857 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Glazer David A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,548 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,177 and bolstered with 97,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GROV now has a Market Capitalization of 79.74M and an Enterprise Value of 79.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROV has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4385, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0374.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GROV traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 503.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.04M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GROV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 732.35k on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $69.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.95M to a low estimate of $69.95M. As of the current estimate, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.73M, an estimated decrease of -10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.48M, a decrease of -15.80% less than the figure of -$10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.48M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.53M, down -15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $284.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.47M and the low estimate is $284.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.