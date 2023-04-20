A glimpse at Novavax Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) closed at $8.96 down -3.66% from its previous closing price of $9.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3857866 shares were traded. NVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Novavax Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $29 previously.

On January 09, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $74 to $37.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $207 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Glenn Gregory M bought 1,000 shares for $6.50 per share. The transaction valued at 6,500 led to the insider holds 14,473 shares of the business.

Glenn Gregory M bought 2,000 shares of NVAX for $14,088 on Mar 07. The President, R&D now owns 13,473 shares after completing the transaction at $7.04 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Glenn Gregory M, who serves as the President, R&D of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $7.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,454 and bolstered with 11,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVAX now has a Market Capitalization of 779.01M and an Enterprise Value of -8.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVAX has reached a high of $76.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVAX has traded an average of 6.24M shares per day and 6.09M over the past ten days. A total of 79.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NVAX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 37.77M with a Short Ratio of 37.77M, compared to 34.11M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43.83% and a Short% of Float of 43.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.05 and a low estimate of -$3.86, while EPS last year was $2.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.18, with high estimates of -$1.78 and low estimates of -$2.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$8.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.7, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.39 and -$6.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $95.61M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $124.46M to a low estimate of $70M. As of the current estimate, Novavax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $703.97M, an estimated decrease of -86.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.07M, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$86.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $239.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $552.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $897.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -54.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $905.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $447M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.