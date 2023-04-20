A glimpse at Open Text Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) closed at $38.20 down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $38.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525126 shares were traded. OTEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Open Text Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTEX now has a Market Capitalization of 10.44B and an Enterprise Value of 13.07B. As of this moment, Open’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTEX has reached a high of $43.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OTEX has traded an average of 717.41K shares per day and 484.21k over the past ten days. A total of 270.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.54M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OTEX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.49M with a Short Ratio of 9.49M, compared to 4.26M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OTEX is 0.97, from 0.93 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84. The current Payout Ratio is 78.80% for OTEX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.3 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.13. EPS for the following year is $5.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.17 and $4.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, Open Text Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated increase of 34.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B, an increase of 62.20% over than the figure of $34.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.95B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.66B, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.93B and the low estimate is $7.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.