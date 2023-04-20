A glimpse at Roblox Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed at $41.09 up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $40.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8696141 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Roblox Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $48 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares for $40.25 per share. The transaction valued at 80,500 led to the insider holds 1,248,097 shares of the business.

Baszucki Gregory sold 8,334 shares of RBLX for $356,621 on Mar 29. The Director now owns 9,896,935 shares after completing the transaction at $42.79 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Messing Barbara, who serves as the CMKtg & People Exper Officer of the company, sold 11,440 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 514,800 and left with 151,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBLX now has a Market Capitalization of 28.12B and an Enterprise Value of 26.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 80.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RBLX has traded an average of 12.09M shares per day and 10.72M over the past ten days. A total of 601.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 530.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 24.53M with a Short Ratio of 24.53M, compared to 27.78M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 6.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 18 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$2.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $764.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $785.8M to a low estimate of $741M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $631.21M, an estimated increase of 21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $775.59M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $797.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $745.7M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.