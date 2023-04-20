A glimpse at Southwestern Energy Company’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) closed at $5.03 down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $5.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20639574 shares were traded. SWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Southwestern Energy Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 110.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On April 11, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

On April 10, 2023, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $6.Siebert Williams Shank initiated its Hold rating on April 10, 2023, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.81B and an Enterprise Value of 10.33B. As of this moment, Southwestern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWN has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWN has traded an average of 25.87M shares per day and 16.7M over the past ten days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SWN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 59.8M with a Short Ratio of 59.80M, compared to 61.14M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.67B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.45B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Southwestern Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $2.94B, an estimated decrease of -43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.51B, a decrease of -63.60% less than the figure of -$43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15B, down -56.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.47B and the low estimate is $4.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.