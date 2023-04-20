A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

After finishing at $162.69 in the prior trading day, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) closed at $158.09, down -2.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2907199 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 108.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $126 to $164.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Sadana Anshul sold 35,358 shares for $163.04 per share. The transaction valued at 5,764,807 led to the insider holds 72,460 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares of ANET for $3,230,327 on Apr 10. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. now owns 3,244 shares after completing the transaction at $161.52 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Duda Kenneth, who serves as the CTO and SVP Software Eng. of the company, sold 19,500 shares for $161.50 each. As a result, the insider received 3,149,315 and left with 233,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANET now has a Market Capitalization of 48.90B and an Enterprise Value of 45.92B. As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $171.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 306.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 3.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.31 and $5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.8. EPS for the following year is $6.48, with 23 analysts recommending between $7.53 and $5.77.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $877.1M, an estimated increase of 48.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $48.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.38B, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.83B and the low estimate is $5.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.