A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

After finishing at $7.81 in the prior trading day, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) closed at $7.64, down -2.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4875818 shares were traded. CPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.15B and an Enterprise Value of 5.10B. As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPG has reached a high of $10.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 555.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 545.38M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.89% stake in the company. Shares short for CPG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 24.22M with a Short Ratio of 24.22M, compared to 15.23M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CPG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.27, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $644.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $689M to a low estimate of $593.29M. As of the current estimate, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $406.36M, an estimated increase of 58.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $659.12M, a decrease of -10.50% less than the figure of $58.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $750.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $585.68M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.