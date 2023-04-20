A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE:STR)

After finishing at $25.71 in the prior trading day, Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) closed at $25.29, down -1.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721132 shares were traded. STR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Conoscenti Christopher L. bought 2,500 shares for $20.19 per share. The transaction valued at 50,475 led to the insider holds 174,601 shares of the business.

Conoscenti Christopher L. bought 5,000 shares of STR for $109,200 on Mar 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 172,101 shares after completing the transaction at $21.84 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Conoscenti Christopher L., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $22.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 112,000 and bolstered with 167,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.02B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. As of this moment, Sitio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STR has reached a high of $33.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 820.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 730.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.51M. Shares short for STR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 3.24M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.03, compared to 2.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.53 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $169.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $196M to a low estimate of $153.5M. As of the current estimate, Sitio Royalties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $22.61M, an estimated increase of 648.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $176.67M, an increase of 101.20% less than the figure of $648.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $158.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $836M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $645M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $722.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.61M, up 95.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $886M and the low estimate is $707.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.