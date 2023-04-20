A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

The price of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) closed at $15.83 in the last session, down -1.92% from day before closing price of $16.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2925255 shares were traded. NOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $28.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Berger William J bought 600 shares for $15.58 per share. The transaction valued at 9,348 led to the insider holds 293,325 shares of the business.

Santo Salvo John T sold 12,679 shares of NOVA for $171,166 on Mar 29. The insider now owns 75,079 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Berger William J, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 400 shares for $12.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,068 and bolstered with 292,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 6.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 58.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOVA traded on average about 4.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.35M. Shares short for NOVA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 24.29M with a Short Ratio of 24.29M, compared to 23.4M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.11% and a Short% of Float of 29.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.54, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.97 and -$3.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $150.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $221.8M to a low estimate of $81.74M. As of the current estimate, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.72M, an estimated increase of 128.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.2M, an increase of 29.40% less than the figure of $128.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $252.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117.21M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $468.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $791.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $557.69M, up 42.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $986.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $626.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.