Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) closed the day trading at $56.33 down -1.64% from the previous closing price of $57.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2240138 shares were traded. AEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEM now has a Market Capitalization of 25.95B and an Enterprise Value of 26.78B. As of this moment, Agnico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has reached a high of $66.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEM traded about 3.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEM traded about 3.06M shares per day. A total of 458.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 456.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.38M with a Short Ratio of 12.38M, compared to 24.58M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

AEM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.25B and the low estimate is $5.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.