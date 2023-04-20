ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) closed at $4.96 in the last session, up 6.44% from day before closing price of $4.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185335 shares were traded. ALXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0227 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALXO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $65 previously.

On September 30, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $106.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Pons Jaume sold 3,232 shares for $11.07 per share. The transaction valued at 35,779 led to the insider holds 539,746 shares of the business.

Randolph Sophia sold 1,617 shares of ALXO for $17,901 on Dec 29. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 270,253 shares after completing the transaction at $11.07 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, GARCIA PETER S, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 893 shares for $11.07 each. As a result, the insider received 9,886 and left with 53,723 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALXO now has a Market Capitalization of 189.60M and an Enterprise Value of -66.17M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALXO has reached a high of $16.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8576, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.8538.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALXO traded on average about 200.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 252.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.90M. Shares short for ALXO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.32% and a Short% of Float of 17.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.97, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.53 and -$4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.46. EPS for the following year is -$3.69, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.62 and -$4.83.