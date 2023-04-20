ALZN (Alzamend Neuro Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.65, up 16.86% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0945 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615665 shares were traded. ALZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6998 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5580.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALZN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when McGrath Lynne Fahey bought 10,000 shares for $0.43 per share. The transaction valued at 4,350 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 5,000 shares of ALZN for $2,149 on Mar 17. The 10% Owner now owns 11,060,001 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,006 and bolstered with 11,055,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALZN now has a Market Capitalization of 49.95M and an Enterprise Value of 36.73M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALZN has reached a high of $1.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5231, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8644.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALZN traded 184.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 175.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.80M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALZN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 586.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 719.57k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.2.