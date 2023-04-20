An average trading volume for AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) closed at $0.51 in the last session, down -8.51% from day before closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0471 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2171205 shares were traded. APPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5730 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on August 26, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Lee David J. sold 177,400 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 216,428 led to the insider holds 561,140 shares of the business.

Lee David J. sold 42,392 shares of APPH for $74,186 on Oct 26. The President now owns 1,192,109 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Nelson Julie, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,632 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 24,546 and left with 82,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPH now has a Market Capitalization of 77.44M and an Enterprise Value of 314.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPH has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8053, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8310.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APPH traded on average about 3.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.76M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APPH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.98M with a Short Ratio of 14.98M, compared to 10.29M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.67% and a Short% of Float of 11.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.67M to a low estimate of $7.1M. As of the current estimate, AppHarvest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.16M, an estimated increase of 81.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.03M, an increase of 267.80% over than the figure of $81.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.87M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.59M, up 201.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102M and the low estimate is $72.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 99.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.