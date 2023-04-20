An average trading volume for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $11.31 in the prior trading day, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) closed at $11.06, down -2.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1351522 shares were traded. EGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on October 09, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.03B and an Enterprise Value of 2.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $12.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 183.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.87M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 5.02M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $232.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $243M to a low estimate of $222.26M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $194.67M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $262.18M, an increase of 22.90% over than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $262.18M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $943.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $871.98M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $995.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.