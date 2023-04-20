An average trading volume for Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $154.79 in the prior trading day, Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) closed at $152.23, down -1.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526828 shares were traded. FNV stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FNV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.60 and its Current Ratio is at 27.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNV now has a Market Capitalization of 29.45B and an Enterprise Value of 28.25B. As of this moment, Franco-Nevada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNV has reached a high of $168.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 658.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 508.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.06M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.37% stake in the company. Shares short for FNV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.46M, compared to 3.02M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FNV’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.28, compared to 1.87 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.98.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.05 and $3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $3.88, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.17 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $310M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $310M to a low estimate of $310M. As of the current estimate, Franco-Nevada Corporation’s year-ago sales were $338.8M, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.