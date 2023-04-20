An investigation into Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s technical aspects

The price of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) closed at $1.80 in the last session, up 5.88% from day before closing price of $1.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5884934 shares were traded. AGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 435.59M and an Enterprise Value of 320.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3959.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGEN traded on average about 4.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 304.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.86M. Insiders hold about 8.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGEN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 24.64M with a Short Ratio of 24.64M, compared to 20.65M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $22.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.4M to a low estimate of $18.2M. As of the current estimate, Agenus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.94M, an estimated decrease of -11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.9M, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of -$11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $98.02M, down -10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.66M and the low estimate is $74.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.