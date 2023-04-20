An investigation into Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s technical aspects

The price of Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) closed at $3.14 in the last session, up 0.96% from day before closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1886900 shares were traded. COMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0350.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.75.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Wilkie Danielle J. sold 1,116 shares for $2.67 per share. The transaction valued at 2,980 led to the insider holds 604 shares of the business.

Wilkie Danielle J. sold 6,464 shares of COMP for $13,890 on Nov 07. The President, Customer Success now owns 604 shares after completing the transaction at $2.15 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, Wilkie Danielle J., who serves as the President, Customer Success of the company, sold 1,109 shares for $2.85 each. As a result, the insider received 3,161 and left with 604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COMP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.40B and an Enterprise Value of 1.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMP has reached a high of $7.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1950.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COMP traded on average about 2.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 436.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 421.75M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COMP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.53M with a Short Ratio of 18.53M, compared to 19.69M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $919.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $855.78M. As of the current estimate, Compass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.4B, an estimated decrease of -34.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, a decrease of -24.70% over than the figure of -$34.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.02B, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.72B and the low estimate is $5.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.