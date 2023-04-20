An investigation into Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s technical aspects

The price of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) closed at $1.17 in the last session, down -9.30% from day before closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779130 shares were traded. TLSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3928 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TLSA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 22, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLSA now has a Market Capitalization of 104.32M and an Enterprise Value of 77.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLSA has reached a high of $1.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7125.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TLSA traded on average about 112.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 314.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.29M. Insiders hold about 43.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TLSA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 143.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 43.11k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.