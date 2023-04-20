An overall feel about Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Arcellx Inc.’s stock clocked out at $35.26, up 5.76% from its previous closing price of $33.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896787 shares were traded. ACLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On March 14, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

On February 13, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on February 13, 2023, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Heery Christopher sold 3,000 shares for $30.71 per share. The transaction valued at 92,121 led to the insider holds 15,589 shares of the business.

Elghandour Rami sold 31,442 shares of ACLX for $967,423 on Feb 09. The insider now owns 38,769 shares after completing the transaction at $30.77 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Heery Christopher, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,966 shares for $30.77 each. As a result, the insider received 214,333 and left with 15,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B and an Enterprise Value of 1.21B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $35.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACLX traded 425.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 533.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.95M. Insiders hold about 15.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 3.12M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.45% and a Short% of Float of 16.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.09 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and -$4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$3.03, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$4.69.