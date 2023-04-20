An overall feel about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) closed at $54.23 down -1.61% from its previous closing price of $55.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3019393 shares were traded. CPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Campbell Soup Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 103.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $48.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $42.UBS initiated its Sell rating on March 30, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Ciongoli Adam G. sold 37,354 shares for $56.86 per share. The transaction valued at 2,123,948 led to the insider holds 99,385 shares of the business.

Ciongoli Adam G. sold 44,232 shares of CPB for $2,497,339 on Dec 08. The Executive Vice President now owns 136,739 shares after completing the transaction at $56.46 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Sanzio Anthony, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $56.10 each. As a result, the insider received 100,980 and left with 12,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPB now has a Market Capitalization of 16.71B and an Enterprise Value of 21.12B. As of this moment, Campbell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has reached a high of $57.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CPB has traded an average of 2.29M shares per day and 1.7M over the past ten days. A total of 299.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CPB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.78M with a Short Ratio of 12.78M, compared to 15.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CPB is 1.48, from 1.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 54.50% for CPB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.24B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.28B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, Campbell Soup Company’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07B, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.56B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.65B and the low estimate is $9.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.