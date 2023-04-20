An overall feel about Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) closed at $14.13 down -1.26% from its previous closing price of $14.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1059516 shares were traded. ESTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On July 06, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.

On April 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $15.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Anderson Robert John bought 5,000 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 58,750 led to the insider holds 816,009 shares of the business.

Anderson Robert John bought 5,000 shares of ESTE for $57,250 on Mar 16. The President and CEO now owns 811,009 shares after completing the transaction at $11.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Oviedo Tony, who serves as the EVP, PAO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.41 each. As a result, the insider received 820,500 and left with 71,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B and an Enterprise Value of 2.61B. As of this moment, Earthstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTE has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESTE has traded an average of 1.46M shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 105.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.81M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.77M with a Short Ratio of 9.77M, compared to 9.92M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.20% and a Short% of Float of 12.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.72 and $2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.04. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.72 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $440.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $473.3M to a low estimate of $391.55M. As of the current estimate, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $196.15M, an estimated increase of 124.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $433.08M, a decrease of -8.40% less than the figure of $124.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $462M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $388M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.