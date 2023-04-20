An overall feel about Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Erasca Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.85, down -5.01% from its previous closing price of $2.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544436 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8350.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ERAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On February 24, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on February 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Casdin Alexander W. bought 20,000 shares for $2.76 per share. The transaction valued at 55,230 led to the insider holds 463,974 shares of the business.

Lim Jonathan E bought 100,000 shares of ERAS for $284,000 on Mar 28. The Chairman & CEO now owns 18,296,216 shares after completing the transaction at $2.84 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Lim Jonathan E, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $3.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 231,420 and bolstered with 20,256,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERAS now has a Market Capitalization of 430.68M and an Enterprise Value of 50.16M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $10.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2792, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9887.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ERAS traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 766.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.38M with a Short Ratio of 11.38M, compared to 8.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 10.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.32 and -$2.04.