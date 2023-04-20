An overall feel about Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $36.28, up 17.79% from its previous closing price of $30.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1068971 shares were traded. MCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Sigrist Greg bought 1,000 shares for $35.97 per share. The transaction valued at 35,970 led to the insider holds 13,842 shares of the business.

Gold David J bought 500 shares of MCB for $19,000 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 22,231 shares after completing the transaction at $38.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Reinhardt William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,488 shares for $33.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,056 and bolstered with 16,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCB now has a Market Capitalization of 346.00M. As of this moment, Metropolitan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCB has reached a high of $104.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCB traded 429.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 417.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.46M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MCB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 594.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 336.31k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.73, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.14 and $7.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.59. EPS for the following year is $8.31, with 2 analysts recommending between $8.48 and $8.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $66.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.48M to a low estimate of $65M. As of the current estimate, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $62.3M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.56M, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255.75M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $296.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.84M and the low estimate is $282M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.