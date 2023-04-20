Analysis of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG): Selected Notes

The closing price of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) was $0.70 for the day, up 26.08% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1448 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10557153 shares were traded. DRUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4601.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRUG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.60 and its Current Ratio is at 21.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRUG now has a Market Capitalization of 8.31M and an Enterprise Value of 103.04k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRUG has reached a high of $4.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5581, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9566.

Shares Statistics:

DRUG traded an average of 515.20K shares per day over the past three months and 3.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.24M. Insiders hold about 23.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.21% stake in the company. Shares short for DRUG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 478.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 474.77k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.