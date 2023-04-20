Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR): Selected Notes

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) closed the day trading at $130.41 down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $131.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549009 shares were traded. CYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYBR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 146.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $147.

On January 04, 2023, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $145.

On December 16, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $175.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2022, with a $175 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYBR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.44B and an Enterprise Value of 5.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -42.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBR has reached a high of $180.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYBR traded about 396.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYBR traded about 506.5k shares per day. A total of 41.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.51M. Shares short for CYBR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 1.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 23 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $162.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $164M to a low estimate of $161.95M. As of the current estimate, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $127.56M, an estimated increase of 27.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.39M, an increase of 23.20% less than the figure of $27.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.2M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $735M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $724M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $730.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $591.71M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $900.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $956.1M and the low estimate is $863.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.