Analysis of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) was $17.09 for the day, down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $17.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602279 shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $24 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Daniel Daniel David III bought 47,500 shares for $14.42 per share. The transaction valued at 684,808 led to the insider holds 47,500 shares of the business.

Jolley David R bought 5,000 shares of DOMO for $70,000 on Apr 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 230,000 shares after completing the transaction at $14.00 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, James Joshua G, who serves as the Founder and CEO of the company, bought 79,784 shares for $13.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,103,923 and bolstered with 305,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOMO now has a Market Capitalization of 493.32M and an Enterprise Value of 555.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $48.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.41.

Shares Statistics:

DOMO traded an average of 816.17K shares per day over the past three months and 712.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.31M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.1M to a low estimate of $78.5M. As of the current estimate, Domo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.46M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.73M, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $325.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.64M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $359.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367.2M and the low estimate is $352.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.