Analysis of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR): Selected Notes

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) closed the day trading at $69.89 up 0.87% from the previous closing price of $69.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577497 shares were traded. IIPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IIPR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 19, 2022, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $175.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Gold Alan D bought 1,000 shares for $97.79 per share. The transaction valued at 97,792 led to the insider holds 213,308 shares of the business.

Gold Alan D bought 1,000 shares of IIPR for $94,220 on Aug 10. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 212,308 shares after completing the transaction at $94.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IIPR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 2.24B. As of this moment, Innovative’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IIPR has reached a high of $169.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IIPR traded about 363.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IIPR traded about 331.19k shares per day. A total of 27.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.17M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IIPR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.76M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.84% and a Short% of Float of 14.11%.

Dividends & Splits

IIPR’s forward annual dividend rate is 7.20, up from 7.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.46.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.54 and $5.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $5.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $5.52.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $70.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.67M to a low estimate of $69.26M. As of the current estimate, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.5M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.75M, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.41M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IIPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $288.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.36M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $303.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $307.9M and the low estimate is $295.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.