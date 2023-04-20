Analysis of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP): Selected Notes

The closing price of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) was $6.38 for the day, up 5.63% from the previous closing price of $6.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538383 shares were traded. OCUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OCUP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.80 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Sooch Mina bought 12,500 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 25,300 led to the insider holds 425,022 shares of the business.

MANUSO JAMES S J bought 5,000 shares of OCUP for $9,950 on May 20. The Director now owns 21,570 shares after completing the transaction at $1.99 per share. On May 19, another insider, Sooch Mina, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $2.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,879 and bolstered with 412,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCUP now has a Market Capitalization of 113.33M and an Enterprise Value of 94.16M. As of this moment, Ocuphire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUP has reached a high of $6.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.95.

Shares Statistics:

OCUP traded an average of 191.72K shares per day over the past three months and 544.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.03M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 674.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 904.83k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.31 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.85M, down -48.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.58M and the low estimate is $10.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.