Are American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) closed at $7.36 down -3.29% from its previous closing price of $7.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 755712 shares were traded. AXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Barnes David Eugene sold 29,533 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 265,797 led to the insider holds 104,621 shares of the business.

WILLEMSE NORMAN sold 59,265 shares of AXL for $533,385 on Feb 22. The President Forging now owns 297,435 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXL now has a Market Capitalization of 869.10M and an Enterprise Value of 3.39B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXL has reached a high of $11.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXL has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 691.16k over the past ten days. A total of 114.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.10M. Insiders hold about 2.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 3.37M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.8B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.38B and the low estimate is $6.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.