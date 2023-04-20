Are analysts optimistic about Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) stock?

The closing price of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) was $32.72 for the day, up 7.42% from the previous closing price of $30.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7828481 shares were traded. ZION stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZION’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $46.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $59.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Ellingsen Eric sold 377 shares for $52.51 per share. The transaction valued at 19,796 led to the insider holds 24,135 shares of the business.

STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold 6,000 shares of ZION for $326,510 on Feb 07. The Executive Vice President now owns 38,509 shares after completing the transaction at $54.42 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Law Scott A., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 3,217 shares for $54.09 each. As a result, the insider received 174,008 and left with 19,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZION now has a Market Capitalization of 4.46B. As of this moment, Zions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has reached a high of $66.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.99.

Shares Statistics:

ZION traded an average of 4.29M shares per day over the past three months and 5.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.18M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZION as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.87M with a Short Ratio of 10.87M, compared to 3.66M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.58, ZION has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 27.30% for ZION, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.92 and $4.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $5.84, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.13 and $3.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $870.6M to a low estimate of $823M. As of the current estimate, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s year-ago sales were $686M, an estimated increase of 23.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $830.44M, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $23.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $879.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $772M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.6B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.