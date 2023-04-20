Are Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) closed at $66.78 down -3.12% from its previous closing price of $68.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3893826 shares were traded. CNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Centene Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $79 from $94 previously.

On February 23, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $94 to $90.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on December 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when LONDON SARAH bought 30,000 shares for $62.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,878,000 led to the insider holds 313,953 shares of the business.

Asher Andrew Lynn bought 3,800 shares of CNC for $273,486 on Feb 10. The EVP, CFO now owns 314,755 shares after completing the transaction at $71.97 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Asher Andrew Lynn, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $71.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 215,670 and bolstered with 310,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNC now has a Market Capitalization of 37.10B and an Enterprise Value of 44.03B. As of this moment, Centene’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNC has reached a high of $98.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNC has traded an average of 3.96M shares per day and 3.72M over the past ten days. A total of 559.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 545.25M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CNC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.59M with a Short Ratio of 6.59M, compared to 6.92M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.79 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $1.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.87, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.39. EPS for the following year is $7.07, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.7 and $6.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.95B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $38.51B to a low estimate of $34.65B. As of the current estimate, Centene Corporation’s year-ago sales were $37.19B, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.5B, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.33B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $143.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.55B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.54B and the low estimate is $127.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.