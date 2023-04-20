Are DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed at $53.05 down -0.38% from its previous closing price of $53.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3876351 shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DocuSign Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $48 from $58 previously.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on February 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Briggs Teresa sold 1,988 shares for $58.53 per share. The transaction valued at 116,358 led to the insider holds 3,763 shares of the business.

Springer Daniel D. sold 147,008 shares of DOCU for $8,097,603 on Jan 19. The Director now owns 1,225,714 shares after completing the transaction at $55.08 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Springer Daniel D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 147,009 shares for $58.12 each. As a result, the insider received 8,543,575 and left with 1,377,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCU now has a Market Capitalization of 11.53B and an Enterprise Value of 11.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.12k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $102.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOCU has traded an average of 4.23M shares per day and 3.11M over the past ten days. A total of 201.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.26M with a Short Ratio of 9.26M, compared to 9.77M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $641.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $646.09M to a low estimate of $640.78M. As of the current estimate, DocuSign Inc.’s year-ago sales were $588.69M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $667.2M, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $676M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $657.06M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.52B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.04B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.