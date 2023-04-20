Are Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.04, up 23.17% from its previous closing price of $2.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 989119 shares were traded. INDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1601.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INDP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Litchev Boyan Vesselinov bought 500 shares for $1.87 per share. The transaction valued at 935 led to the insider holds 1,150 shares of the business.

Litchev Boyan Vesselinov bought 500 shares of INDP for $915 on Nov 22. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 650 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Meckler Jeffrey A, who serves as the CEO and Director of the company, bought 9,600 shares for $1.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,240 and bolstered with 75,374 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDP now has a Market Capitalization of 15.12M and an Enterprise Value of -11.23M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDP has reached a high of $3.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0860.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INDP traded 8.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 107.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.03M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INDP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 23.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 25.79k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.55 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.55. EPS for the following year is -$2.48, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.48 and -$2.48.