Are Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Soluna Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.25, down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0059 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686545 shares were traded. SLNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2420.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLNH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Bottomley John bought 9,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 28,860 led to the insider holds 49,000 shares of the business.

Phelan William P bought 7,657 shares of SLNH for $24,968 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 333,407 shares after completing the transaction at $3.26 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Hazelip William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,445 and bolstered with 26,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLNH now has a Market Capitalization of 6.61M and an Enterprise Value of 28.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has reached a high of $10.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5350.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLNH traded 751.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 930.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.64M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 481.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 266.06k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.