As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) offers stability

The closing price of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) was $0.42 for the day, down -2.05% from the previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0087 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1236890 shares were traded. CENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4032.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CENN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENN now has a Market Capitalization of 104.60M and an Enterprise Value of -69.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has reached a high of $2.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8792.

Shares Statistics:

CENN traded an average of 3.21M shares per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 261.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.26M. Insiders hold about 37.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CENN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 10.84M, compared to 7.63M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.94%.