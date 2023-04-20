Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) closed the day trading at $19.24 down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $19.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13234808 shares were traded. GOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOLD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 34.02B and an Enterprise Value of 34.83B. As of this moment, Barrick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOLD has reached a high of $25.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOLD traded about 19.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOLD traded about 17.56M shares per day. A total of 1.76B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOLD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.09M with a Short Ratio of 21.09M, compared to 57.22M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

GOLD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57. The current Payout Ratio is 271.60% for GOLD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.81B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, Barrick Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.85B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.87B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.57B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.01B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.06B and the low estimate is $9.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.