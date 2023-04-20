BRSH (Bruush Oral Care Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) closed at $0.30 in the last session, up 6.23% from day before closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0176 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595191 shares were traded. BRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRSH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRSH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.09M and an Enterprise Value of 7.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRSH has reached a high of $3.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8450.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRSH traded on average about 299.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 196.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 8.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.89M. Insiders hold about 15.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 79.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 60.19k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.