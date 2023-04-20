Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) was $1.20 for the day, up 3.45% from the previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581833 shares were traded. CASA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CASA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Northland Capital on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $5 from $4 previously.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III bought 1,000 shares for $4.05 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050 led to the insider holds 654,136 shares of the business.

STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III bought 83,923 shares of CASA for $336,531 on May 25. The Director now owns 653,136 shares after completing the transaction at $4.01 per share. On May 19, another insider, STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 44,000 shares for $4.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 192,720 and bolstered with 569,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CASA now has a Market Capitalization of 111.22M and an Enterprise Value of 215.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CASA has reached a high of $6.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4468, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1838.

Shares Statistics:

CASA traded an average of 423.47K shares per day over the past three months and 417.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.65M. Insiders hold about 22.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CASA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 2.31M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.92M to a low estimate of $54.92M. As of the current estimate, Casa Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.21M, an estimated decrease of -30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.07M, a decrease of -10.80% over than the figure of -$30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.07M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CASA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $288.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $288.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $288.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262.27M, up 9.90% from the average estimate.