Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) was $0.84 for the day, down -7.12% from the previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0641 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583345 shares were traded. CTRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8360.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRM now has a Market Capitalization of 71.48M and an Enterprise Value of 80.95M. As of this moment, Castor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRM has reached a high of $1.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2337.

Shares Statistics:

CTRM traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 584.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.61M. Shares short for CTRM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 1.16M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.