Considering Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $8.58 in the prior trading day, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) closed at $8.40, down -2.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627923 shares were traded. AGRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

On February 08, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on February 07, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGRO now has a Market Capitalization of 939.07M and an Enterprise Value of 2.05B. As of this moment, Adecoagro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRO has reached a high of $13.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 560.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 741.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.19M. Shares short for AGRO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.31M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AGRO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.